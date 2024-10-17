EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 744 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $834,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,220 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

