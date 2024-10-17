Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $10.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.55. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $38.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2026 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GWW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,030.70.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,112.93 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,115.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,002.92 and a 200-day moving average of $962.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. W.W. Grainger's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at $102,281,004.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

