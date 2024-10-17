Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) & NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Head to Head Analysis

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) and NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Erasca has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NLS Pharmaceutics has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Erasca and NLS Pharmaceutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erasca N/A -45.38% -37.01% NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

67.8% of Erasca shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Erasca shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Erasca and NLS Pharmaceutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erasca N/A N/A -$125.04 million ($0.84) -3.39 NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A -$12.17 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Erasca and NLS Pharmaceutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erasca 0 1 4 0 2.80 NLS Pharmaceutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Erasca presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.53%. Given Erasca’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Erasca is more favorable than NLS Pharmaceutics.

Summary

Erasca beats NLS Pharmaceutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma. It also develops ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung and colorectal cancer, and advanced gastrointestinal malignancies; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it is developing ERAS-801, a central nervous system-penetrant EGFR inhibitor which is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme. The company entered into license agreement with Novartis to develop, manufacture, use, and commercialize naporafenib; Katmai Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop, manufacture, use, and commercialize ERAS-801 and certain other related compounds; and NiKang Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize ERAS-601 and certain other related compounds. Erasca, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol for the treatment of ADHD. The company also developing NLS-4, a selective dopamine reuptake inhibitor to prevent rare sleep disorders; NLS-3, a repurposed reverse ester of methylphenidate for treatment of ADHD; NLS-8, a melatonin ML1A receptor agonist, improved scopolamine-induced amnesia; NLS-11, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and muscarinic M1, M2, M3 receptor antagonist; and NLS-12, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and muscarinic M4 receptor antagonist. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

