Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$31.50 at National Bankshares

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.04.

Ero Copper Stock Up 1.3 %

Ero Copper stock opened at C$27.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 4.7442244 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

