Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $473,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 443.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 166,910 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $21,274,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 56.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.31%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at $14,421,637.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

