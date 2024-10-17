Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 150,409 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 77,565 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 72,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,354,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ethan Allen Interiors

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,708,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,240,644.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ETD opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.25. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

