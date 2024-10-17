Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) & Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Financial Review

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Juniper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Juniper Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eutelsat Group and Juniper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eutelsat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Juniper Networks 0 8 1 0 2.11

Profitability

Juniper Networks has a consensus target price of $37.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.87%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than Eutelsat Group.

This table compares Eutelsat Group and Juniper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eutelsat Group N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks 4.58% 8.02% 3.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eutelsat Group and Juniper Networks”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eutelsat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juniper Networks $5.10 billion 2.49 $310.20 million $0.69 56.72

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Eutelsat Group.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats Eutelsat Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors. It operates 36 satellites in geostationary orbit. The company serves satellite-based video, business and broadband networks, and mobile services mainly to international telecommunications operators and broadcasters, corporate network integrators, companies, telecom operators, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Eutelsat Communications S.A. and changed its name to Eutelsat Group in October 2023. Eutelsat Group was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and juniper access points, which provide Wi-Fi access and performance. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data center; Branch SRX family provides an integrated and next-generation firewall; virtual firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; and advanced malware protection, a cloud-based service and Juniper ATP. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Contrail networking, which provides an open-source and standards-based platform for SDN; Mist AI-driven Wired, Wireless, and WAN assurance solutions to set and measure key metrics; Mist AI-driven Marvis Virtual Network Assistant, which identifies the root cause of issues; Juniper Paragon Automation, a modular portfolio of cloud-native software applications; and Juniper Apstra to automate the network lifecycle in a single system. Additionally, the company provides software-as-a-service, technical support, maintenance, and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to end-users in the cloud, service provider, and enterprise markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

