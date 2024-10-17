Evercore ISI Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $340.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.69.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $312.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $315.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

