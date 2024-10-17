Evercore ISI Increases Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $37.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Teradata by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 62,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 293.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

