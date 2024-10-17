Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 17,393 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of New Fortress Energy worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 59,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New Fortress Energy

In related news, CEO Wesley R. Edens purchased 5,793,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,721,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280,126.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.60 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFE

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ NFE opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.51. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.