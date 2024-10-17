Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 8,177 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Centrus Energy worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 53.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,479,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

LEU opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

