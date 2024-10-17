Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 8,907 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 51.4% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 79,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of HP stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

