Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 19,486 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,053,000 after purchasing an additional 583,220 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,827,000 after buying an additional 782,588 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 6.2% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,848,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,194,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $158,369,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.27, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.