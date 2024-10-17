Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,995 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RPC worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in RPC by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

RES opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. RPC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $364.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

