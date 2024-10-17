Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,056 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Snap-on alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 53.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $297.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $302.64.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $1,807,095.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,302.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,848 shares of company stock worth $9,884,486. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.