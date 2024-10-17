Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 18,524 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.15% of Wabash National worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wabash National alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at about $3,052,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after buying an additional 93,444 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 40.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after acquiring an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 42.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 60,178 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $831.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.52. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.