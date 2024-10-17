Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 20,886 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Movado Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $435.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Movado Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $159.31 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.21%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

