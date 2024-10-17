Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 5,205 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6,673.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $195.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $121.70 and a 1-year high of $195.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

