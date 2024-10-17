Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 9,409 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NASDAQ CPB opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. DA Davidson lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.