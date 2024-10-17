Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Entergy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,275,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 55.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $134.32 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.