Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9,143.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 44.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 0.3 %

GIS stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.