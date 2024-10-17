Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.82.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,829,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,829,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $300.55 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $301.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.15 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

