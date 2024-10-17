Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cencora alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Cencora by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cencora by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 4.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 5.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $236.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.75 and a twelve month high of $247.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.