Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $746.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

