Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 119.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Elevance Health by 16.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 83,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth $5,837,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health stock opened at $496.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $530.38 and a 200-day moving average of $528.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $437.42 and a one year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.07.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

