Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.45% of Quad/Graphics worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,165,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 777,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 246,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at approximately $850,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $296.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $634.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.70 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is -16.00%.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

