Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $1,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of STAA opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $52.68.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur C. Butcher bought 1,315 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $159,861.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

