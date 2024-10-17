Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 505.2% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 516.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 453,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after acquiring an additional 379,802 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 3,171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,276.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,807 shares of company stock worth $937,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

RVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $120.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.82. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $128.15. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 99.35, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

