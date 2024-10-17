Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,968,000 after purchasing an additional 92,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,586,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,566,000 after buying an additional 153,127 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.66 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average is $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

