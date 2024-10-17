Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 2.9 %

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 100,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $3,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,990,085 shares in the company, valued at $126,046,785.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

