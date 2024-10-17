Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 55,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,206.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $148.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.87 and a twelve month high of $159.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.