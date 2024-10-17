Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $1.07 Million in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of World Kinect at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the second quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in World Kinect by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in World Kinect in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 29.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on World Kinect from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of World Kinect from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of World Kinect from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,083.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,645,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,452,238.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,083.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:WKC opened at $31.21 on Thursday. World Kinect Co. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). World Kinect had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

World Kinect announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 9th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

