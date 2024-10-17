Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $43,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Get Our Latest Report on DXC Technology

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.