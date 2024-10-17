Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 12,168 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 89.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 62.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $426.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.46. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $73.49.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $526.25 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

