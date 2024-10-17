Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 3,490 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Andersons worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Andersons alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 65.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter valued at $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 323.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Andersons

About Andersons

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.