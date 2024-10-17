Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 6,259 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 140.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 193.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 199.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 925,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,041,000 after buying an additional 616,575 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $877,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $142.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $143.04.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

