Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 7,760 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118,230 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after buying an additional 28,837 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Read Our Latest Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.