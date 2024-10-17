Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 989 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 625.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTS stock opened at $222.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.43 and a 200-day moving average of $219.89. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.78 and a 12-month high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $203.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.71 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTS. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

