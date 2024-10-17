Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 643,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PMT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

NYSE:PMT opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 37,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $518,510.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,087.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $39,028 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

