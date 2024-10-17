Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,716 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.17% of AxoGen worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AxoGen Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AXGN opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $631.97 million, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.13.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. Research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

