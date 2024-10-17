Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,470 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,031,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,276,000 after buying an additional 274,876 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,864,000 after acquiring an additional 73,491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,226 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,002,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.31.

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $66,154.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

