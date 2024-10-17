Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 291 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. CWM LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 492.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFIN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $877,612.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,228.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $877,612.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,228.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $7,730,040.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,008,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,973,248.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,344 shares of company stock valued at $14,485,668 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $66.31 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.15.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 25.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

