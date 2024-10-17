Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,695 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,313,000 after acquiring an additional 95,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in M/I Homes by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,219,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,281,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MHO opened at $174.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.23. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

