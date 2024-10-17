Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,068 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.6 %

DHI opened at $192.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.