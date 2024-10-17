Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Raised by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Exelon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,171.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 467,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after buying an additional 430,939 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Exelon Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.