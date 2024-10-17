Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 174.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $121.77 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.