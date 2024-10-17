FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $50.27 and last traded at $50.24, with a volume of 22837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

FBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.13.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

