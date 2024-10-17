Financial Analysis: Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) vs. Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTDW)

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTDW – Get Free Report) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Creatd and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creatd 0 0 0 0 N/A Autohome 0 2 0 1 2.67

Autohome has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.29%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than Creatd.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creatd N/A N/A N/A Autohome 25.81% 8.19% 6.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Creatd and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.1% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creatd and Autohome”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creatd $5.56 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Autohome $7.30 billion 0.54 $286.40 million $2.11 14.79

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Creatd.

Summary

Autohome beats Creatd on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc., a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content. Its Vocal platform enhances the visibility of content and maximizes viewership; and provides advertisers access to target markets that closely match its interests. The company also offers Vocal for Brands, a content marketing that fosters relationships between brands and creators through its suite of agency services; Seller's Choice, performance marketing initiatives; and WHE Agency, an influencer marketing. In addition, it builds, develops, and scales e-commerce brands, such as Camp and Dune Glow Remedy. Further, the company's Creatd studios elevates creators to develop their content for television, film, prints, and podcasts. It serves businesses and consumers. The company was formerly known as Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Creatd Inc. in September 2020. Creatd, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

