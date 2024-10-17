First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.11 and traded as high as C$18.41. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.19, with a volume of 775,391 shares trading hands.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCR.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41.

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.