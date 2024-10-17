First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Financial Review

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Financial Bankshares and Capital City Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Capital City Bank Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.96%. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus price target of $35.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.22%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $492.19 million 11.25 $198.98 million $1.40 27.68 Capital City Bank Group $220.52 million 2.76 $52.26 million $3.07 11.69

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Capital City Bank Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group. Capital City Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 29.13% 14.01% 1.54% Capital City Bank Group 19.67% 11.67% 1.22%

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Capital City Bank Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto, as well as non-owner occupied and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers advisory and specialized services related to asset management, investing, purchasing, advertising, public relations, and technology services. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed and adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, interactive/automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care, as well as business, estate, financial, insurance and business planning, tax planning, and asset protection advisory services. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.